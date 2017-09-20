Credit Card Theft

8:39 a.m. A Whitefish resident called 911 to report a deer with a broken leg on his lawn. The man wanted to see if anyone could pick up the deer and take care of it. The dispatcher told the caller that the only options were to “let nature takes it course” or to have someone come by and finish it off. The caller wasn’t a fan of either option because it appeared the deer could go on to live a full and satisfying life if someone just put a cast on its broken leg.

10:21 a.m. A van was parked down by the tracks in Coram.

11:36 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because her 9-year-old son stole her credit card and purchased $200 worth of video games online. She wanted an officer to talk to the young gamer about theft.

2:47 p.m. A Polebridge resident called police to complain about his neighbor’s habit of going outside and shooting his gun every day at 1 a.m.

4:50 p.m. A Kalispell man called the cops because his neighbor was mowing his lawn. The caller was concerned about the yard chores starting a wildfire.

5:40 p.m. A Kalispell woman called the cops because she kicked her son out of her home but now he was living in his car in the front yard.

7:19 p.m. Two people in a camper were screaming at each other.

8:38 p.m. A man in a Subaru was driving down the street like a “crazy” person.

