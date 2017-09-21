Weird Guy Down by the Tracks

4:47 a.m. There was a deer with a broken leg stuck in a fence on Deer Creek Road.

9:11 a.m. A small dog keeps pooping on a Whitefish man’s lawn.

12:11 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police because she saw a horse with its tongue sticking out. She was concerned that the animal was dehydrated. Animal control made contact with the owner who said the horse just likes to have its tongue out and that it was missing its teeth.

6:57 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said someone stole his dog.

9:51 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 because there was a really “weird-looking” guy walking around near the train tracks.

