Whitefish High School Reschedules Homecoming Activities

Whitefish High School is rescheduling homecoming activities, including a downtown parade.

The high school will celebrate previously cancelled festivities on Oct. 5-6, the school announced Tuesday. The festivities include school dress up days, a volleyball match, parade, Booster Club barbecue, football game and dance.

The events will celebrate Bulldog pride and our incredible, resilient students and community, activities director Aric Harris said.

The Whitefish High School website features specific activity start times. The volleyball team is playing Stevensville on Oct. 5 in a homecoming match at 7:15 p.m. The football team is hosting Polson on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

The homecoming parade will be held Oct. 6 at 4:30 p.m. through downtown and is open to everyone. For more information about being involved, visit the Whitefish High School website or call the main office at (406) 862-8600.

Businesses are also being challenged to get involved through a window decorating contest.

“Our goal is to see windows decked in green and gold, and marquees filled with messages in support of our Bulldogs,” Harris said.

Homecoming activities were canceled amid cyber threats that prompted the closure of more than 30 schools in Flathead County for three days.

