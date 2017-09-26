Whitefish Mountain Resort Lands in Top 10 Ski Resort Readers’ Poll

Skiers enjoy blue skies as they ride down "Inspiration" at Whitefish Mountain Resort on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2014. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Whitefish Mountain Resort was named the 10th best ski resort in the West by SKI Magazine readers.

SKI Magazine released its annual Resort Guide, which features top reader-ranked resorts and ski amenities, and once again Whitefish Mountain Resort has earned accolades.

Readers ranked Whitefish 10th behind Beaver Creek, Colorado. The local love marked the second best ranking in the Resort Guide. Whitefish Mountain Resort ranked ninth in 2015-16 and 11th in 2016-17.

“It is an honor to be a part of the Top 10 resorts in the west in SKI Magazine’s 2018 Resort Guide, especially when you consider the company in the Top 20. We are grateful that the experts — our guests — consistently express high-praise for their experience at our resort,” Whitefish Mountain Resort CEO Dan Graves said.

“This ranking illustrates our commitment to providing a high level of service to our guests and the fact that our dedicated employees consistently make the experience personal and fun. This devotion to service and depth of character extends beyond the resort to all the businesses throughout the community that take care of our visitors and go above and beyond to make them feel welcome.”

Now in its 30th year, the SKI Magazine Resort Guide is the longest running and most comprehensive ski resort survey in the industry. Readers are asked to rank the North American resorts they have visited in the last two years in a variety of categories, and provides an additional opportunity for readers to speak to each resort’s greatest strengths through comments.

Overall ranking is determined by a combination of reader’s scores across 10 different categories.

Whitefish’s rankings in the 2018 Resort Guide were: #7 Service, #7 Grooming, #8 Kid Friendly, #10 Character, #10 Lodging, #16 Dining, #20 Snow, #20 Challenge, #25 Variety, #26 Lifts.

In addition to receiving top 10 rankings in the categories for Service, Grooming, Kid Friendly, Character and Lodging, the readers’ comments consistently praise the resort’s lack of crowds, friendliness of employees and locals, and outstanding value.

“The reader comments solidify that we continue to live up to our mission: to provide an affordable world-class ski experience in the un-crowded, laid-back small-town setting,” Graves said.

“Since 1947 our ambition has been to deliver quality products and services in a natural, easy atmosphere that makes each guest feel at home. As we celebrate our 70th Anniversary season we invite our guests to join us for the fun and connect with friends and family on and off the slopes.”

Whitefish Mountain Resort is slated to start its 70th season on Dec. 7, depending on weather.

Best in the West: Top Reader-Ranked Ski Resorts

Source: SKI Magazine

Deer Valley, Utah Sun Valley, Idaho Whistler/Blackcomb, British Columbia Snowmass, Colorado Telluride, Colorado Vail, Colorado Jackson Hole, Wyoming Aspen Highlands, Colorado Beaver Creek, Colorado Whitefish Mountain Resort, Montana

