Garner Stands Up for Our Town

Frank Garner has a lifetime of service to Kalispell, not just as our police chief and legislator. I’ve worked with Frank on many projects through our local Lions Clubs and while working with children with special needs. I’ve seen his selfless work with Big Brother and Sisters, with Rotary, with the Flathead Valley Community College and with our schools. I remember when he agreed to go to Afghanistan to help train the locals.

It seems every time I turn around Frank Garner is doing something else with his time to benefit the people of Kalispell. He is always willing to take the heat for what is right for the people. All of this is in contrast to the complainers and C.A.V.E. people (citizens against virtually everything) that aren’t concerned about anyone but themselves. It doesn’t feel like they have the best interest of our community in mind. I’m guessing the reason I don’t know them is because, unlike Frank Garner, they aren’t involved in any of those things that have benefited Kalispell.

Thank you Frank for being tough enough to stand up for our town and our future against the noise. Also, for not being a rubber stamp for the party bus!

Sabrina Wisher

Kalispell

Comments

comments