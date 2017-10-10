8:53 a.m. A pony was walking down the street in Columbia Falls. Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned it was actually a horse that was walking down the street. Nonetheless, everyone agreed that the street was not an ideal place for the animal to be walking.

11:36 a.m. A Kalispell man apparently had enough of his two dogs’ shenanigans and pulled over to the side of the road and kicked them out.

11:45 a.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor was “pissed off” about a party he had recently. It’s unclear if the neighbor was agitated because the party created a ruckus or if he was just sad that he wasn’t invited.

11:46 a.m. A Kalispell man said drug users are living in a camper parked in front of his house.

1:24 p.m. A skinny dog was wandering around town.

4:47 p.m. Two young boys, ages 10 and 14, were running around a Kalispell business cursing at people and flipping them off. The business owner wanted someone to take care of them.

6:04 p.m. There was a log in the middle of U.S. Highway 2.

6:09 p.m. A creepy guy was walking up and down Edgewood Drive and staring at people’s homes. When the dispatcher asked for additional information, the caller said, “Just get someone here!”

6:10 p.m. A Kalispell resident called the cops because the neighbor’s dog was wandering through her yard. The woman said that neither the dog nor the neighbor was particularly friendly.

Comments

comments