“Just get someone here!”

By //

8:53 a.m. A pony was walking down the street in Columbia Falls. Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned it was actually a horse that was walking down the street. Nonetheless, everyone agreed that the street was not an ideal place for the animal to be walking.

11:36 a.m. A Kalispell man apparently had enough of his two dogs’ shenanigans and pulled over to the side of the road and kicked them out.

11:45 a.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor was “pissed off” about a party he had recently. It’s unclear if the neighbor was agitated because the party created a ruckus or if he was just sad that he wasn’t invited.

11:46 a.m. A Kalispell man said drug users are living in a camper parked in front of his house.

1:24 p.m. A skinny dog was wandering around town.

4:47 p.m. Two young boys, ages 10 and 14, were running around a Kalispell business cursing at people and flipping them off. The business owner wanted someone to take care of them.

6:04 p.m. There was a log in the middle of U.S. Highway 2.

6:09 p.m. A creepy guy was walking up and down Edgewood Drive and staring at people’s homes. When the dispatcher asked for additional information, the caller said, “Just get someone here!”

6:10 p.m. A Kalispell resident called the cops because the neighbor’s dog was wandering through her yard. The woman said that neither the dog nor the neighbor was particularly friendly.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon