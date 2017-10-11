8:01 a.m. A Kalispell man was ticked off that people kept stopping on his road to take pictures of the nearby elk herd. The man was reminded that he didn’t own the road and there was nothing he could do to prevent people from enjoying the wonders of nature.

9:23 a.m. A meth pipe was found at a Kalispell casino.

10:21 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman said she let Bob borrow her truck last week and he had yet to return it. She called back later to report that Bob brought the vehicle back.

10:45 a.m. A Canadian called the sheriff’s office and asked, “What the heck is going on down there?” It’s unclear if anyone had an answer to that question.

2:19 p.m. A Whitefish man pocket dialed 911. Dispatch was unable to talk to the man, but it sounded like he was trying to fix something, possibly a television.

4:06 p.m. A Somers man called 911 because someone keeps sending food to his house that he has to pay for.

5:09 p.m. A kid was hitchhiking through Kalispell.

5:39 p.m. An area veterinarian called the sheriff’s office because a patient escaped and was now running back and forth on the highway.

6:08 p.m. A woman was driving down a bike path.

9:32 p.m. A Kalispell man said his neighbor was shooting guns.

