Sasquatch Hunters to Build Bigfoot Museum, Hotel in East Glacier Park

Glacier National Park is home to 71 different mammals, from the iconic grizzly bear and mountain goat to the undeniably adorable pika. But a California man says there is one creature missing from the National Park Service’s official list: Bigfoot.

But Tom Biscardi — a self-described “Godfather of Bigfoot” who has been searching for the creature for a half-century — is going to correct that wrong with the construction of a Bigfoot museum and seven-story, 100-room hotel in East Glacier Park. Biscardi and his business partners say construction will begin in the coming months and hope to start welcoming guests next year.

Biscardi is a Renaissance man of sorts. Besides serving as CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments — a publicly traded company established a few years ago with the mission to “create exciting and interesting proprietary investment projects and entertainment properties surrounding the mythology, research, and potential capture of the creature known as Bigfoot” — Biscardi also owns a live tribute show to Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson called “2 Kings.” Biscardi said the show, which has played in Las Vegas and Reno, will be performed in East Glacier Park when the hotel opens.

“Bigfoot is just like Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson,” Biscardi said. “Everyone has heard of them.”

Biscardi first visited the East Glacier Park area during his search for Sasquatch. According to Biscardi, the Rocky Mountain Front is known as the “Bigfoot byway” and is a popular migration route for the mythical creature (Biscardi said the “byway” starts in Alberta and heads south, but he declined to give further details of the geographic parameters for fear that “weekend warrior” Sasquatch hunters would start combing the region). Biscardi said there is solid evidence that the creatures have traveled through the area and that he has even interviewed a local who shot a Sasquatch last year.

According to Biscardi, a Sasquatch was harassing an East Glacier Park family about a year ago. In an effort to protect their home, one of the family members allegedly went outside and shot the creature from the front porch. Not long after the Sasquatch was fatally shot, the family told Biscardi, another creature emerged from the woods and picked up its wounded brethren to take it to a “burial cave.” The family apparently shared photos of the incident with Biscardi’s team, and blood from the wounded Sasquatch was tested at a lab and found to be authentic, the Biscardi said.

Sara Reynolds, chief financial officer for Bigfoot Project Investments, said their team has seen the entrance to the burial cave but have yet to go inside.

Bigfoot Project Investments officials said the museum — already dubbed the “largest Bigfoot museum in the world” — would be jammed with artifacts gathered over the last century, including hair samples, footprint molds and even a toenail.

Besides being a hotbed for Bigfoot activity, Reynolds said East Glacier Park is an ideal place for development, especially a hotel.

“We want to bring some of the tourism traffic to the east side of Glacier National Park,” she said. “The wild side.”

Bigfoot Project Investments is partnering with Bill Stewart, owner of the Dancing Bears Inn and Alpenglow Restaurant, on the project. Stewart said he has wanted to open a larger hotel in East Glacier Park for a number of years, and when Biscardi approached him about the project, he jumped at the opportunity. Stewart said a number of buildings on the south side of U.S. Highway 2 would be demolished to clear space for the new hotel. The Alpenglow would be remodeled and connected to the hotel via a skywalk.

Biscardi said he hopes to employ about 300 people when the hotel and museum is up and running. Biscardi said the east side’s wild scenery, rustic surroundings and deep Bigfoot history make it an ideal place for development.

“This is such a special place,” he said. “People want to come here to see what the world is like before things got so crazy.”

