A Stylish Poodle

10:19 a.m. Some wild cats had kittens down by the river. A Kalispell resident wanted Animal Control to pick them up.

10:47 a.m. A man in Bigfork called 911 after another man “poked him in the chest.”

12:47 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported that the car they just purchased was stolen.

1:02 p.m. A stylish white poodle with a pink John Deere collar was found in Kalispell.

2:28 p.m. A Lakeside resident said someone tried to scam him out of money via email so he decided to scam him right back and respond with his own email demanding money. After a few days, the Lakeside man had grown tired of this game and wanted some advice on how to end it.

4:08 p.m. A Bigfork resident wanted to report a crime but refused to tell law enforcement where it was happening.

4:10 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrolman was chasing dirt bikers around Coram and at one point followed the suspect along the railroad right-of-way. The criminal dirt bikers eventually escaped.

4:56 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident reported hearing either a shootout or an explosion.

8:16 p.m. A Kalispell resident was concerned for a friend’s safety after the friend sent a message stating, “See you on the other side.” Law enforcement contacted the person who sent the message and he said he was not a danger to himself but was simply cutting out all of his friends in an elaborate effort to start a “new life.” Satisfied that the man was not going to hurt himself, law enforcement informed the original caller of the man’s plan to start a “new life.”

