That’s Not a Great Parking Spot, Sir

6:16 a.m. A drunk and belligerent Columbia Falls man parked his truck on the train tracks. The man was advised that was not an ideal parking spot and BNSF Railway was advised not to run any trains until they got the truck off the tracks.

8:40 a.m. A dog named Annie was wandering around Blacktail Mountain.

8:53 a.m. A screen door was damaged in Kalispell.

9:05 a.m. A Kalispell woman said someone left a bike in her garage.

10:51 a.m. A Marion man called police to say he found some bikes in a creek. He wanted to show the waterlogged bikes to law enforcement before he fished them out of the water.

10:55 a.m. A Marion man threw a number of items onto his lawn after their owner had not picked them up in a timely manner.

11:42 a.m. A Bigfork man discovered graffiti.

12:48 a.m. A luxury car crashed into a tree.

1:32 p.m. An employee of a Kalispell thrift store found two bullets in the pocket of a donated jacket.

3 p.m. Tires were stolen in Somers.

3:33 p.m. A Kalispell woman was locked out of her house.

4 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman called police because a neighborhood dog that recently attacked her was standing in her lawn.

4:10 p.m. Three “extremely aggressive” dogs were roaming the streets of Kalispell.

5 p.m. Two kids were sitting on a bridge and the caller wanted them checked out.

6:19 p.m. A Kalispell woman found a gun in her car and she had no idea where it came from.

6:37 p.m. Two Kalispell residents recently got into a heated disagreement about a loose dog. In hopes of literally and figuratively mending fences, one person decided to “extend an olive branch” and went next door to talk things out. Things did not work out and the police were called.

6:52 p.m. A guy was seen walking along a Kalispell street holding his head, according to a caller. The man fell down a few times and the caller determined that he was probably “just a drunk.”

6:56 p.m. A silver car had been driving around a Columbia Falls neighborhood with its lights off for the better part of an hour.

7:49 p.m. A law enforcement officer stopped a car because a passenger had fired a gun out the window. The officer was concerned that they were trying to hunt animals from their car, but the suspect said he was merely shooting signs from the comfort of his own car, which apparently is OK.

11:59 p.m. A Polson man called the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office four times in one week, including in the middle of the night, to complain that some people allegedly hacked his email and posted what they found on Facebook. These people have also been saying mean things about him on Facebook. The man was informed that since he lived in Polson he should probably call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, but the caller was adamant that he talked to someone in Flathead County. In the end, local law enforcement officials determined no crime was committed.

