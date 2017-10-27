Remove Roundabouts Before Changing Main Street

With the upcoming city council election I want to voice my displeasure with current traffic decisions. First of all changing Main Street to a three-lane road is a bad idea unless the bypass roundabouts are removed to facilitate real bypass choice. Truckers hate the route as they slow to nearly 2 or 3 mph and negotiating the turns keeps them on Main Street. Two-way traffic on Third and Fourth avenues is horrible. At least only allow parking on one side to keep the bumper car, dodge ball, accident-prone route to a rational choice for drivers. The council has not publicized these drastic changes with the consequences notwithstanding.

Jerry Olson

Somers

