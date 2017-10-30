Memorial Service Planned for Renowned Carbondale Climber

ASPEN, Colo. — A memorial service is scheduled for a renowned Carbondale climber who took his own life after surviving an avalanche where his girlfriend died.

Hayden Michael Kennedy and his girlfriend, Inge Perkins, had been skiing on Imp Peak in southwestern Montana when they triggered an avalanche.

Perkins was left buried, and Kennedy hiked out for help after he could not find her.

The 27-year-old was found dead in his residence Oct. 8, a day before rescuers recovered Perkins’ body.

The Aspen Daily News reports the service for family members and close friends of Kennedy will be held Nov. 4 at the Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale.

A statement from his family says the tribute and service will be broadcast on YouTube an hour and a half after it ends.

Comments

comments