Flathead National Forest Proposes Recreation Fee Increases

The Flathead National Forest is proposing to increase rental fees at 12 local cabins and lookouts and one campground, as well as implementing a new fee at one campground.

The proposal would add a new fee at Lindbergh Lake Campground, and add amenities and services to several additional existing cabin and lookout rentals.

Forest officials say the fee increases are being proposed to support the agency’s ability to continue providing high levels of service to visitors at popular recreation sites that are available to rent. The agency has invested in items such as new furniture and appliances, replacement of windows and roofs in certain cabins and lookouts, and several upgrades to the two campgrounds, such as a new toilet building at Lindbergh Lake and improved roads and new picnic tables at the Spotted Bear campgrounds.

Reasonable fees, paid by users of these sites and services, will help ensure that the Forest can continue maintaining and improving the sites for future generations, Flathead National Forest spokesperson Janette Turk said.

The agency is accepting public comments on the proposal through Nov. 20. For more information, questions or to provide comments about any of these fee change proposals, visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/r1recfee or contact Chris Prew at (406) 758-3538.

Mail comments to: Chris Prew, Flathead National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 650 Wolfpack Way, Kalispell, MT 59901 or email comments to r1recfee@fs.fed.us.

The Flathead National Forest is proposing a new fee of $10 per night with a $5 extra vehicle fee per night for more than two vehicles at Lindbergh Lake Campground.

The following sites are being proposed for fee increases:

HUNGRY HORSE – GLACIER VIEW RANGER DISTRICT

Ben Rover Cabin – fee increase from $50 to $65 per night

Challenge Cabin – fee increase from $30 to $50 per night

Ford Cabin – fee increase from $35 to $50 per night

Hornet Lookout – fee increase from $20 to $40 per night

Ninko Cabin – fee increase from $30 to $50 per night

Schnaus Cabin – fee increase from $50 to $65 per night

Wurtz Cabin – fee increase from $65 to $75 per night

Zip’s Place Cabin – fee increase from $50 to $70 per night

SPOTTED BEAR RANGER DISTRICT

Spotted Bear Campground – fee increase from $10 to $13 per night with no change to the extra vehicle fee of $5 for over two vehicles

SWAN LAKE RANGER DISTRICT

Mission Lookout – fee increase from $25 to $45 per night

Old Condon Ranger Station – fee increase from $65 to $85 per night

Owl Creek Cabin – fee increase from $30 to $50 per night

Swan Lake Guard Station – fee increase from $55 to $70 per night

Comments

comments