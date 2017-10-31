One Killed in Montana Wreck Caused by Elk on Roadway

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old man has died after his vehicle was struck by an elk that was hit by another car on a highway.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. Monday on Highway 200 near Potomac, east of Missoula.

The patrol says a car headed east hit an elk, which sent the elk into a Dodge truck going the opposite direction.

The truck lost control and went down an embankment.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not seriously hurt.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

