Criminal Chocolate Lab

10:17 a.m. A Flathead County man reported that he was pushed off a building that is under construction. Thankfully for him, the building is only three feet tall at this time, but he still thought it was worth reporting.

11:08 a.m. A Kalispell man reported finding a bike dumped on his property.

2:34 p.m. Two dogs were chasing some deer in Kalispell.

2:35 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that he did not know he needed to remove his license plates when he sold his van last fall. Now he’s getting a bunch of parking tickets in his name and he does not know what to do.

6:47 p.m. A chocolate Lab in Kalispell was spending his evening chasing children and cars, much to the dismay of everyone in the neighborhood.

7:53 p.m. A man in Kalispell reported that the front end of his purple 1996 Toyota Tacoma has fallen and it cannot get up. He’s waiting on a tow truck.

