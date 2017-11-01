Woman Arrested in Connection with Murder Charged with Bail Jumping

A Flathead County woman who has been accused of tampering with evidence in a murder case will appear in court on bail-jumping charges this month.

Heather Joy Meeker was charged with bail jumping after failing to appear at a pre-trial conference on July 19. Meeker made an initial appearance for the bail-jumping charge on Oct. 18 and posted a $10,000 bond. She will appear at an arraignment on Nov. 9.

Meeker was arrested in April along with Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, also of Kalispell. According to law enforcement, Rice had gotten into an argument with Anthony Walthers after he said something inappropriate about Meeker. Rice pushed Walthers off a bridge in Evergreen into the Flathead River. Walthers drowned in the fast-moving water. Rice, Meeker and a third man all fled the scene in a van. Soon after, Meeker allegedly threw a bag belonging to Walthers out of the vehicle’s window. Rice was later charged with deliberate homicide. He has pleaded not guilty.

Meeker pleaded not guilty to the felony tampering with evidence charge soon after the arrest.

