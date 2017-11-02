8:11 a.m. A Somers woman wanted law enforcement to do a welfare check on her ex-boyfriend because he had sent her a link to a sad Johnny Cash song on YouTube.

8:52 a.m. A Coram man said that people have been breaking into his brother’s cabin and stealing a number of items, including pieces of the building himself. The man said if law enforcement doesn’t help resolve the issue that he plans on going “out there with a 12-gauge shotgun” to take care of it himself.

10:47 a.m. A Kalispell landlord took issue with one of her tenants smoking insider her home.

11:55 a.m. A Kalispell woman called police because her ex-boyfriend stole her phone and headphones. Law enforcement talked to the ex-boyfriend and helped resolve some of the issues. The ex-couple was advised not to speak to each other anymore.

1:36 p.m. A dog was attacking people in Bigfork.

1:39 p.m. Minutes later, another dog tried to attack a Flathead County man and his son. The man “pushed the dog with his foot,” known by some as kicking, but then got into an altercation with the dog’s owners.

1:46 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because “she was upset that she was not invited to (a) birthday party.”

2:14 p.m. A drug-related car chase started in Niarada, an unincorporated part of Flathead County west of Flathead Lake along Montana Highway 28. A thorough review of police records confirms that this was probably the most exciting thing to happen in Niarada in quite some time.

4:28 p.m. A Hungry Horse man reported that someone kicked down a door and stole some DVDs.

7:45 p.m. A Whitefish resident reported that a suspicious man was slowly driving down the street dumping leaves on Edgewood Drive. Police checked it out and it turns out that the man was indeed dumping leaves.

9:32 p.m. A Kalispell resident found an injured cat.

11:33 p.m. Someone was “prowling around” a Kalispell home.

Comments

comments