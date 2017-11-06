Massive Fire Destroys Libby Lumber Business

A massive fire destroyed a wood products manufacturing plant in Libby on Sunday.

Tina Oliphant, executive director of the Lincoln County Port Authority, said the fire destroyed SK Fingerjoint Inc.’s plant at the Kootenai Business Park in Libby late on Nov. 5. Firefighters from across Lincoln County responded to the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to the Libby Volunteer Fire Department, at least one firefighter was injured and was treated on scene for a burned hand.

SK Fingerjoint employed 17 people and was making jointed lumber at the former Stimson Lumber Co. plant for the past three years.

The port authority was set to do a ribbon cutting on Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a new rail spur into the business park. The event had been canceled.

