Montana Scene Opens Store in Downtown Kalispell

The Montana Scene opened its fifth location on Nov. 3 at 219 S. Main St. in downtown Kalispell.

The Montana Scene’s other locations are in Bigfork, Whitefish, Missoula and Bozeman. Only open for three years, the family-owned business has seen tremendous growth. The mission of the The Montana Scene is to share their passion and admiration for Montana and its adventurous atmosphere through unique products and apparel.

The company has a focus of working with local artisans in Montana. Melissa Bonnet, the owner and CEO, said, “We are so excited to have a retail space in the town we live. We love Kalispell and are grateful to be raising our kids and expanding our business in such a great community.”

The Kalispell store hours will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. The store will also be open late for special events, including the upcoming Holiday Stroll and Art Walk on Dec. 1.

