Locked Out

12:22 a.m. A Kalispell woman said there were people outside her house with flashlights.

12:58 a.m. Someone at a Martin City bar pocket dialed 911. When the dispatcher called back to make sure everything was OK, the caller insisted that he never called 911 and then handed the phone over to the bartender to confirm.

9:58 a.m. A Bigfork business owner called police because one of his employees hadn’t shown up for work in a week. The man said the last time he saw the missing worker he had gone home early because he was feeling sick. Law enforcement tracked down the missing man who said he was driving to Idaho and that he’d no longer be working in Bigfork. Law enforcement passed that information on to the reporting party who was satisfied with that explanation.

10:49 a.m. A man wearing “lots of camo” turned himself into the sheriff’s office.

11:08 a.m. A local bakery owner reported that one of his employees has been stealing dough.

11:24 a.m. A Columbia Falls man reported that someone stole all of his DVDs.

12:17 p.m. A Kalispell resident called police with concerns about all of the stray cats that were “about to freeze to death.”

12:34 p.m. Another Kalispell resident called with concerns about a pair of local goats who were also outside in the cold.

1:40 p.m. A Martin City man called to chat about an incident the previous night that ended with a pool stick being broken over his head. He said he would have called earlier but he was in an ambulance.

3:42 p.m. A Kalispell man called because his son was “on something.”

5:46 p.m. A man was using foul language at church.

8:04 p.m. A Bigfork man demanded help “Now!” after he locked himself out of his car. When the man was told it would be best for him to call a locksmith, he replied that he already tried to do that but he couldn’t get ahold of anyone. He also said he was cold.

