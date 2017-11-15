Montana Legislature’s Budget Picture Firming Up

HELENA — Montana lawmakers are moving toward approving a mix of budget transfers and tax increases that, combined with the governor’s $76.6 million in cuts, seeks to balance the state’s budget in the face of a projected $227 million deficit.

Republican lawmakers have proposed more transfers and fewer tax increases than Gov. Steve Bullock did in calling the special session that continues Wednesday.

A key to holding down tax increases is tapping $30 million the state has deposited in a fund in the event it decided to purchase a private prison in Shelby.

Republicans have included contingencies to prevent the governor from vetoing them.

Tax increases still on the table are an increase in hotel and rental car taxes and requiring two health insurance companies to pay a tax on premiums.

