Winter’s Arrival

7:03 a.m. A local woman called the cops because she was pretty sure her sister purposefully set her own house on fire.

7:54 a.m. Someone wearing a blanket was walking down the street.

10:20 a.m. A Kalispell resident lost her phone and gloves at McDonald’s.

10:48 a.m. Some windows were shot at in Whitefish.

1:10 p.m. A Kalispell resident reported finding prostitutes and drugs.

1:17 p.m. Five dogs were chasing deer in Bigfork.

1:56 p.m. A Hungry Horse resident reported that someone stole their lawnmower. Luckily for them, they’re not going to need it until spring.

3:02 p.m. A Kalispell woman was talking to her daughter about safety and was showing her the number for 911. As part of her demonstration, she accidentally called 911.

3:04 p.m. A Kila woman was kicked out of a home last night. It wasn’t a big deal until she remembered that she left her jacket and keys there. She was curious if she could get some help in returning them.

5:06 p.m. The first “brodies” of winter were being spun in Columbia Falls.

5:40 p.m. A Columbia Falls man said a fake cop tried to pull him over.

6:37 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted to learn about “laws for kids.”

8:37 p.m. Someone was driving slowly through town, so slowly in fact, that someone else called the cops because it seemed suspicious.

