Sitting Funny

7:41 a.m. Someone pulled a gun out during a road rage incident near Marion.

8:03 a.m. A woman kicked out a windshield the previous night at a Coram bar. Upon further discussion with law enforcement, the involved parties decided to work this one out on their own.

10:42 a.m. A Kalispell woman said she found a kitten the previous night and took it in, but her dogs were not excited about the new arrival. She called to request that someone come by and take it to the shelter.

11:12 a.m. Dog at large.

12:21 p.m. Two Columbia Falls dogs have been wandering around town for at least two weeks.

1:23 p.m. A concerned Kalispell resident reported seeing a dog that “sits weird” in their neighborhood. They believed the animal was being abused. Law enforcement found the dog and its owner and learned that the pup just likes to sit on her hip instead of her butt and otherwise is a totally normal and healthy animal.

2:17 p.m. A Flathead County resident said someone broke into their cabin in Essex. They said they have a suspect in mind who goes by the name “Shuggy.”

3:38 p.m. A Kalispell woman said she broke her ankle seven months ago. At the time, a friend of hers came to town to help with her recovery, but seven months later the guy has not left. She has tried to get him to leave for weeks and is getting tired of having him around because he’s “bossy,” “unemployed” and has a “huge rash” on his body. Finally she decided to lock him out of the house, but now he was just standing on her porch. She quickly opened the door and threw his wallet at him in hopes that would encourage him to leave. That didn’t work, so she called the cops for advice.

4:29 p.m. A Kalispell mother called police because her son has a problem with stealing. His biggest score thus far was apparently some packaged putty from a local box store.

6:51 p.m. A Kalispell woman called police to ask if she could file elder abuse charges against her son because “he’s lazy and eats her food.” She was advised that neither of those actions were illegal.

7:41 p.m. A concerned citizen called the cops to inform them of some drama on a local Facebook group.

