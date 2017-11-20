Montana Drafts Medical Marijuana Regulations

BILLINGS — The state health department has drafted proposed regulations for the medical marijuana industry, setting rules for quality testing, tracking and increasing fees.

The Billings Gazette reports the Department of Public Health and Human Services plans a public hearing in Helena on Nov. 30.

Agency spokesman Jon Ebelt says the state sought input from Montana providers and researched practices in states that have legalized marijuana use.

Under the rules, providers would have to have their products tested for levels of THC along with metals and pesticides.

Annual licensing fees would be $5,000 for providers with more than 10 registered patients, $1,000 for smaller providers and $2,000 for testing labs. The patient fee would be raised from $5 to $30.

There are also tracking and security requirements while prospective employees would be screened for drug convictions.

