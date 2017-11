8:25 a.m. Six cows were standing in the middle of U.S. Highway 93.

10:16 a.m. A Martin City man reported that someone stole fishing line, fishing tackle and some lawnmowers.

3:02 p.m. Screaming was heard on West Cottonwood Drive.

3:40 p.m. A man in camo was walking down the street in Bigfork with a gun. The caller said “it was just a weird sight.”

6:06 p.m. Someone reported finding a large puddle in the Kalispell area.

7:28 p.m. A Kalispell woman refused to leave a friend’s home.

