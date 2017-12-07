What’s With the Pitchfork?

9:19 a.m. A gray Subaru Outback was parked in Kalispell.

9:56 a.m. A Kalispell resident reported that their mail had been opened.

10:10 a.m. A Columbia Falls resident accidentally called 911 from their Apple Watch.

12:28 p.m. A man was wandering around Columbia Falls with a pitchfork.

1:53 p.m. A Kalispell resident purchased a brand new iPhone X but was frustrated by the fact that it kept randomly calling 911.

2:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident was also having problems with their phone repeatedly calling 911.

2:31 p.m. A homeowners association’s passive effort to get a Kalispell man to move out of his apartment became less passive with the decision to turn off the man’s water.

3:01 p.m. A Polebridge resident reported that someone broke into their home, started a fire, used the toilet and shot a BB gun.

4:21 p.m. Two roommates in Kalispell had a falling out. In an effort to seek revenge, one of the roommates trashed the apartment.

5:50 p.m. A Kalispell resident complained that someone kept driving by her house very slowly.

6:39 p.m. A drunk guy was bothering a gas station employee in Bigfork.

7:03 p.m. A Marion resident was complaining that his neighbor’s dogs have been barking for at least four hours. The man has a theory that the neighbor only comes home once a week.

