Man Shot by Officers Had Reportedly Been Hallucinating

GREAT FALLS — A Montana man who was shot by police officers had reportedly been hallucinating and was later spotted hiding in the bushes with a gun.

The Great Falls Tribune reports 51-year-old Stacey Micheletti’s ex-wife called police around 5 a.m. Monday to report he’d been at her house and said he could see another man there. At about 5:30 a.m. Great Falls police officers located Micheletti. He denied needing assistance, said he was not suicidal and was heading home.

At about 9:30, a resident reported seeing an armed man hiding in the bushes. Officers located Micheletti, who pointed a gun at them. He was shot four times, including in the head and chest.

Sgt. Robert Beall and officers Kristi Walker, Kevin Kelsey and Zaine O’Meara are on administrative leave while the case is investigated.

