Stop For Some Shoplifting

6:53 a.m. Two Kalispell dogs were harassing a woman and her horse.

7:55 a.m. A lost reveler reeked of alcohol and was “walking and talking funny” near downtown Kalispell.

7:56 a.m. A Kalispell man reported finding a dog with black stuff on its butt.

8:54 a.m. A Marion woman reported finding a lost child. She provided the young girl with a warm blanket and hot chocolate until law enforcement could arrive to return the girl home.

10:02 a.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because he’s had enough of his neighbor and his six dogs. Apparently, at least four of the dogs chased his cat in the morning.

11:16 a.m. A man driving through Coram reported seeing a bulldog hanging out in the middle of the highway. He stopped and invited the pooch into his car because he figured it was safer than letting the animal roam freely.

11:51 a.m. A Kalispell woman who had her backpack stolen a week ago found her backpack.

11:55 a.m. Four dogs were barking in Kalispell.

1:48 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that his credit card was stolen out of his car.

2:12 p.m. A Bigfork landlord called police because renters ripped apart his kitchen.

2:32 p.m. A Bigfork woman reported “dangerous sledders.” Apparently, five kids were driving a pickup truck with five kids being dragged behind in a sled at approximately 25 miles per hour.

3:28 p.m. An Oregon woman on her way to Havre allegedly stopped in Hungry Horse to do some shoplifting.

3:56 p.m. Someone had made racist remarks in the snow near Halfmoon Lake.

4:01 p.m. A Kalispell man drove through a fence.

5:11 p.m. A Hungry Horse man called 911 because his mother-in-law is stealing his tools.

7:31 p.m. A man was pulled over in Kalispell for driving with his high beams on. He also had several Ford signs in his truck, which raised suspicion with the officer, but the driver said he had simply found them.

10:16 p.m. A Kalispell store owner called 911 to let dispatch know that he had coffee brewing and if any cops wanted to stop by for a cup, they were free to come.

10:23 p.m. An Amtrak passenger with an aggressive service dog was asked to get off the train in Whitefish.

