Kelley’s Market Trends: All 2017 Flathead Real Estate Sales

The vast majority of real estate sales in Flathead County are residential home sales. Through the middle of December there have been 2,595 real estate sales, of which 1830 (70.5 percent) have been home sales, 624 (24 percent) where land sales, and the remaining 141, (.5 percent) were split between commercial and multi-family sales. July was the most active month with a total 293 real estate sales with 203 (69.3 percent) being residential and 70 (23.9 percent) being land sales. The least active month was February with 112 total sales, of which 72 were residential and 33 were land sales.

