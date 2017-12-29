North Valley Hospital Names New CEO

Kevin Abel has been named chief executive officer of North Valley Hospital in Whitefish.

Abel, who previously served as CEO at Lake Chelan Community Hospital and Clinics in Chelan, Washington, was selected by the hospital board of directors and ratified by the Kalispell Regional Healthcare Board of Trustees this week. Abel will start on April 2, 2018.

“Kevin will bring a unique skill set and breadth of experience to North Valley Hospital,” said Jane Karas, chair of the North Valley Hospital Board of Directors. “The Board is extremely pleased that Kevin has accepted the position. We are confident that he is the right person to lead North Valley Hospital into the future.”

Abel has nearly two decades of experience within the heath-care field. He said he is excited to join the North Valley team.

“I was very impressed by the team of physicians and staff at North Valley Hospital. They have created a genuine, caring environment where patient care comes first,” Abel said. “My family is excited about moving to Montana and becoming active members of the Whitefish Community.”

Abel will replace Chris Thomas who was named interim CEO at North Valley in April 2017 after the previous chief executive, Tate Kreitinger, took a position at Kalispell Regional Healthcare.

