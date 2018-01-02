Liberian Refugee Sworn in as Helena Mayor

HELENA — Liberian refugee Wilmot Collins has been sworn in as the mayor of Helena — the first black mayor of any city in the state’s history.

About 100 people, including Gov. Steve Bullock and Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, attended Tuesday’s ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

The Independent Record reports two city commissioners also were sworn in by District Judge Mike Menahan.

Collins has said his priorities include finding a way to hire more firefighters and police officers while addressing teen and veteran homelessness and improving tourism.

Collins and his wife Maddie relocated to Montana because she had been an exchange student in Helena while she was in high school and remained close with her host family.

Comments

comments