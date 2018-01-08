Consequences of Repealing Clean Power Plan

It is critical to look at the true consequences of the recent proposal to repeal the Clean Power Plan, the largest effort to cut climate pollution in the U.S. The proposed repeal puts our health, our economy, our lives, and our future at risk.

The Clean Power Plan would require states to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and accelerate a shift toward renewable energy. Many states are already doing this and in fact the market is demanding a transition to renewable energy. Clean energy creates new jobs, prioritizes human health and the health of the land, and leaves the world better for future generations.

Analysis shows that the Clean Power Plan would prevent 90,000 pediatric asthma attacks and up to 4,500 premature deaths every year by 2030. Repealing the Clean Power Plan threatens the health of everyone, but some populations are at a higher risk, including children, older adults, and those with preexisting illness.

Repealing the Clean Power Plan is harmful and reckless. Faithless to its mission to protect human health and the environment and to reduce air pollution, the EPA’s new action reflects a strong preference for protecting fossil fuel interests over people. Repealing the carbon pollution standards is just one of many actions EPA has taken to undermine public health safeguards.

We need to reduce carbon emissions and prioritize the health of Montanans and all Americans and protect the lifesaving Clean Power Plan.

Emily Crawford

Kalispell

