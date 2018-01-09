Belgrade Shooting Victim Identified as Bozeman Woman

BELGRADE — Montana authorities have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Belgrade as a 35-year-old Bozeman woman.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Lauren Walder Dewise was killed in the Sunday morning shooting. A second person who suffered unspecified gunshot wounds has not been identified.

No other details were released.

Belgrade’s police chief said Sunday investigators had identified a suspect and taken that person into custody. It was unknown if the suspect remained in custody on Monday.

