Montana Prepares to Start Issuing Real IDs

Starting in January 2019, Montana driver’s licenses will no long be accepted to board a domestic flight or enter a federal building; however, state officials hope they will receive another extension to comply with the federal government’s Real ID regulations.

During the 2017 session, the Legislature decided that Montana would give residents the option of getting a Real ID compliant license. The compliant license will cost an additional $25 if it’s a regular renewal or $50 if it is outside of the regular renewal period. State officials say the additional fees cover the costs associated with producing the Real ID compliant licenses.

The Real ID Act of 2005 requires state identification cards to meet certain security standards. Most states have complied with the law, but Montana officials on both sides of the aisle have long railed against Real ID, saying it was an intrusion of residents’ privacy and an overreach by the federal government. Montana has received numerous compliance extensions over the last decade.

Currently, Montana’s extension runs through October 10, 2018, although the federal government also gives a 90-day grace period – meaning state licenses will still be valid through Jan. 22, 2019.

The Department of Homeland Security will not give any Real ID extensions beyond October 2020.

State officials hope to receive at least one more extension, which federal officials have said could happen as long as the state has showed progress toward complying with the law. Montana officials say they plan to begin issuing Real IDs in January 2019. However, if the state does not get an extension it will begin issuing the compliant licenses as soon as possible.

If a resident does not have a Real ID compliant license, they will need to have another valid form of identification, such as a passport, to board a domestic flight.

