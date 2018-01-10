Big Arm Post Office Catches Fire

The Montana State Fire Marshall is investigating a fire at the U.S. Post Office in Big Arm.

According to Polson Rural Fire District Chief Gordon Gieser, the fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday night. Polson Rural Fire District, Polson Fire Department and the Chief Cliff Fire Department all responded to the blaze. The fire was contained to one room. It’s unclear if any mail was lost in the blaze.

No one was injured in the fire and the building was unoccupied at the time.

Customers who use the Big Arm post office can get their mail at the Elmo post office on Missoula Avenue in Elmo. The Elmo post office is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays.

