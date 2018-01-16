Bigfork Basketball Steamrolls to 10th Straight Win

Bigfork’s boys basketball team improved to 10-0 with two scintillating offensive performances on the road last week.

The Vikings (10-0, 3-0 District 7B) crushed Thompson Falls 87-59 in a league contest on Jan. 11 and blasted Florence 85-53 two days later in an out-of-conference matchup.

As it has all season, Bigfork’s offense came from up and down the roster. Beau Santistevan (20 points) led four players in double figures against the Blue Hawks and followed that up with a game-high 26 at Florence. Logan Gilliard added 19 versus the Falcons, while Colton Reichenbach and Anders Epperly rang up 16 points each in Thompson Falls.

Comments

comments