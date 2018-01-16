Sports

Glacier Boys Sweep Helena on Hardwood

Defending state champs sit atop Western AA after shutting down Helena High, Helena Capital at home

By //

The defending state champion Glacier Wolfpack opened the Western AA conference season in style, taking down Helena High and Helena Capital Jan. 12 and 13 in Kalispell.

Glacier (3-4, 2-0 Western AA) sputtered to a 1-4 start in non-league action as it worked to replace a number of seniors from last year’s title-winning team, but the Wolfpack found their mojo over the weekend with a pair of stifling defensive performances, downing Helena 52-44 Friday and besting Capital 44-38 a day later.

Kody Jarvis and Nick Whitman led the way with 12 points apiece against the Bengals. Caden Harkins scored 16 in the win over Capital.

