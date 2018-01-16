Glacier Boys Sweep Helena on Hardwood

The defending state champion Glacier Wolfpack opened the Western AA conference season in style, taking down Helena High and Helena Capital Jan. 12 and 13 in Kalispell.

Glacier (3-4, 2-0 Western AA) sputtered to a 1-4 start in non-league action as it worked to replace a number of seniors from last year’s title-winning team, but the Wolfpack found their mojo over the weekend with a pair of stifling defensive performances, downing Helena 52-44 Friday and besting Capital 44-38 a day later.

Kody Jarvis and Nick Whitman led the way with 12 points apiece against the Bengals. Caden Harkins scored 16 in the win over Capital.

