Two U.S. Postal Employees Arrested For Dealing Meth

A husband and wife who worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Polson have been arrested after allegedly trying to distribute methamphetamine.

Anthony Friscia, 62, and Mary Friscia, 47, were arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement received a tip that the couple was using their jobs at postal carriers to deliver meth. With the help of the U.S. Marshall Service, the U.S. Postal Inspector and the Polson postmaster, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation. During the course of that investigation, law enforcement found a suspicious package and learned that it had not been delivered. A search warrant was obtained and law enforcement found the package at the Friscia home. Inside the home, law enforcement found a half-pound of meth, $1,000 in cash and 10 firearms.

The couple is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments