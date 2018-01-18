Chicken Going For a Walkabout

7:42 a.m. A Columbia Falls man setting up his brand new iPhone called 911.

8:25 a.m. A Whitefish man called police because his ex-girlfriend showed up unannounced with her new boyfriend. The situation went downhill from there.

8:33 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her son’s Nintendo had been stolen.

11:02 a.m. A bag with X-ray glasses, headphones and a Game Boy was stolen in Whitefish.

12:35 p.m. A chicken was wandering around a local parking lot and a crowd of spectators was gathering to see what it would do next.

3:58 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to complain about her neighbor’s dog. When dispatched asked for her name, she identified herself as a “noisy neighbor.”

7:28 p.m. A Kalispell couple spent their evening screaming at each other. When law enforcement arrived, they said everything was fine.

8:36 p.m. A man on a plane accidentally called 911 from his Apple Watch.

9:21 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911 from the airport. Turns out a local car rental business was having trouble with their fax machine.

11:26 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 because dogs were barking and they thought someone was sneaking around their house. Turns out some local cats were taunting the dogs.

Comments

comments