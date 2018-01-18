Chicken Going For a Walkabout

By //

7:42 a.m. A Columbia Falls man setting up his brand new iPhone called 911.

8:25 a.m. A Whitefish man called police because his ex-girlfriend showed up unannounced with her new boyfriend. The situation went downhill from there.

8:33 a.m. A Kalispell woman reported that her son’s Nintendo had been stolen.

11:02 a.m. A bag with X-ray glasses, headphones and a Game Boy was stolen in Whitefish.

12:35 p.m. A chicken was wandering around a local parking lot and a crowd of spectators was gathering to see what it would do next.

3:58 p.m. A Kalispell woman called to complain about her neighbor’s dog. When dispatched asked for her name, she identified herself as a “noisy neighbor.”

7:28 p.m. A Kalispell couple spent their evening screaming at each other. When law enforcement arrived, they said everything was fine.

8:36 p.m. A man on a plane accidentally called 911 from his Apple Watch.

9:21 p.m. Someone accidentally called 911 from the airport. Turns out a local car rental business was having trouble with their fax machine.

11:26 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 because dogs were barking and they thought someone was sneaking around their house. Turns out some local cats were taunting the dogs.

Comments

comments

More From The Beacon