Columbia Falls Girls Basketball Extends Winning Streak

Hannah Gedlaman scored 26 points to lead Columbia Falls to a 70-65 win over Browning on Jan. 18 in a battle of the top two teams in Northwest A, and the Wildkats took down previously undefeated Hamilton 46-33 in non-conference action two days later to stretch their winning streak to nine games.

The defending Class A state champions have not lost since falling to Class AA Glacier on Dec. 12, and Columbia Falls (11-1, 5-0 Northwest A) has now won 42 consecutive conference games dating back to 2012, according to the school.

In the Jan. 18 league win, the Wildkats sprinted to a 40-26 halftime lead but had to hang on down the stretch to topple feisty Browning (7-3, 5-1). Gedlaman pulled down 17 rebounds to go along with her 26 points in the victory. Dani Douglas added 15 points and Ryley Kehr had 13.

The Wildkats used their defense to earn the road win at Hamilton, holding the Broncs to 15 second-half points. Trista Cowan paced the visitors with 14 points in a battle of two of the most highly regarded teams in the state.

