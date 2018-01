9:19 a.m. A cat bit someone in Kalispell.

11:47 a.m. A homeowner association official was getting tired of plowing streets and called to see if he actually needed to keep roads and parking lots clear for emergency vehicles. He was told that he needed to.

1:18 p.m. A Marion resident reported that the man hooking up their internet was drunk.

4:05 p.m. A Kalispell man made threats toward Hillary Clinton.

5:03 p.m. Problems regarding a Snapchat account arose in Kalispell.

