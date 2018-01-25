2 Dead After Southern Montana House Fire

BOZEMAN — Two people were found dead after a house fire near the southern Montana town of Emigrant.

The Park County sheriff’s office says the fire was reported by neighbors just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports that once the fire was extinguished officials found two people and a dog dead in the residence. The victims’ names have not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emigrant is north of Yellowstone National Park, about midway between Gardiner and Livingston.

