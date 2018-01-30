Montana Lawmaker Who Attacked Reporter to Advise GOP Aides

DENVER – Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte will advise a group of Republican aides on how to hire good personnel nine months after he assaulted a reporter and his campaign spokesman made false statements about the attack.

Gianforte is scheduled to make the presentation Feb. 13 in Washington to a Republican “communicators” group that will include congressional press aides and senior staffers.

The event is sponsored by the National Republican Congressional Committee, which says Gianforte’s business background makes him an expert on hiring.

Gianforte, a former technology entrepreneur, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for body-slamming reporter Ben Jacobs of the Guardian the night before the state’s special election.

Gianforte’s campaign spokesman falsely accused Jacobs of starting the violence. Gianforte also falsely told police that Jacobs grabbed him.

