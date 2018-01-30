Neighborhood Bar

11:06 a.m. Horses were hungry.

11:39 a.m. A Kalispell man tried selling his car to his sister, but things went south when the sister’s boyfriend got involved.

1 p.m. A Kalispell woman gave a man a ride and then had her wallet stolen.

1:54 p.m. A man called with questions about guns and marijuana.

2:30 p.m. A salesman called 911 trying to sell his “device” that attracts stray dogs.

3:47 p.m. A man entered the sheriff’s office but didn’t want to tell anyone why he was there.

4:34 p.m. A Bigfork resident had complaints about a new bar that opened up near his house. His biggest concern was the bar’s customers urinating in his front yard.

6:49 p.m. A taxi driver called the cops because he had a drunk rider trying to go to the airport, but the airport refused to let her stay there. The woman also didn’t have any money to pay for the taxi, thus further complicating the situation.

7:13 p.m. A Kalispell man was playing a game on his phone when he called 911.

