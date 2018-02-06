8:10 a.m. A car was blocking a plow truck in Coram.

8:20 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because someone vandalized her car again. She’s convinced it’s the same person who did it last time.

8:32 a.m. A car hit a deer near an “exotic” farm in Whitefish.

8:50 a.m. Additional plow problems were reported in Coram.

8:50 a.m. Someone called to complain that the local guns and ammo store didn’t open until 10 a.m.

9:05 a.m. A Somers resident called 911 to complain about her neighbor’s dog leaving “packages” in her front yard. We can only guess what those “packages” consist of.

9:36 a.m. A Kalispell man stormed into the sheriff’s office asking why he had been charged with a crime. When it was explained to him why he was facing a misdemeanor charge, he asked why his friend hadn’t been charged too.

9:54 a.m. The plowing situation in Coram had not improved and now a man was standing in front of the plow flipping the driver off.

11:51 a.m. A video game was stolen in Kalispell.

12:27 p.m. A dog who had just given birth to puppies bit a man who was checking on her.

12:48 p.m. A Whitefish man lost his debit card … in October.

1:20 p.m. A Hungry Horse woman said she wanted help evicting the man who lives in her garage.

2:30 p.m. A Kalispell man was having what appeared to be a pleasant conversation with his neighbor about snow plowing when she told him he was a terrible father and left.

2:50 p.m. A Kalispell man reported that “all of the chains and hookers had been stolen from his cat.”

3:14 p.m. A Kalispell father could not get his kids to come out of their bedroom so he took a can of bear spray and fired it under the door to smoke them out. The man had reportedly been drinking.

3:46 p.m. A Kalispell man left a local restaurant without paying for his meal. Some of the restaurant employees tried to chase after him, but the man got into his Ford F-250 and peeled out of the parking lot. Later the man’s father called the restaurant to apologize for his son and say that he would pay the bill.

