McDonald’s Crash

12:43 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she thinks someone threw something at her window.

6:57 a.m. A small boy was walking down the highway.

11:52 a.m. Some issues arose about a dog barking.

1:59 p.m. A car was stuck on one of Kalispell’s many snow berms.

2:09 p.m. A man searching for his missing daughter apparently stopped for some ice cream.

2:37 p.m. A two-vehicle collision occurred in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

3:04 p.m. A man walking to Plains stopped to poke someone in the face.

5:33 p.m. Two teenagers were beating up a man in Kalispell. The woman who reported the beating noted that she did not “need any [exploitative] sirens.”

6:23 p.m. Someone pocket dialed 911. All the dispatcher could hear was shuffling.

6:32 p.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he’s tired of his neighbor doing drugs.

6:42 p.m. Someone checking out at WalMart pocket dialed 911.

6:50 p.m. A woman at Albertson’s was “acting strange.”

8:42 p.m. A youth tried to have a few drinks at a local casino with a fake ID.

10:36 p.m. A man driving on U.S. Highway 93 was tired of being stuck behind another driver so he did what any sensible person would do and just went off road to get around the slowpoke.

Comments

comments