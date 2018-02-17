Plans for East Glacier Park Bigfoot Museum Canceled

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most mysterious and legendary creatures will not be making its debut at a proposed Bigfoot museum and hotel in East Glacier Park.

Three months after a California developer announced he was opening a Bigfoot museum and hotel on the east side of Glacier National Park, media outlets report that plans for the Sasquatch shrine have fallen through. On Feb. 9, Bigfoot Project Investments, Inc. filed notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was terminating a deal to purchase the Dancing Bears Inn and Alpenglow Restaurant.

Bill Stewart, owner of the inn and restaurant, told the Missoulian that he hopes to move forward with construction of a 100-room hotel in East Glacier Park with a different group of investors.

Tom Biscardi — a self-described “Godfather of Bigfoot” who has been searching for the creature for a half-century — was the man behind the plan to establish a Bigfoot museum. Biscardi said last fall he had found evidence of Bigfoot on the Blackfeet Reservation, including a “Bigfoot burial cave.”

In addition to serving as CEO of Bigfoot Project Investments — a publicly traded company established a few years ago with the mission to “create exciting and interesting proprietary investment projects and entertainment properties surrounding the mythology, research, and potential capture of the creature known as Bigfoot” — Biscardi also owns a live tribute show to Elvis Presley and Michael Jackson called “2 Kings.” Biscardi had promised to bring the show to East Glacier Park.

Bigfoot Project Investments officials said the museum — which was going to be dubbed the “largest Bigfoot museum in the world” — would be jammed with artifacts gathered over the last century, including hair samples, footprint molds and even a toenail.

Sara Reynolds, chief financial officer for Bigfoot Project Investments Inc., said her company was not able to come to a deal with the Stewart family, but it still hopes to construct a Sasquatch museum somewhere east of Glacier Park. Reynolds said the search for the Bigfoot burial grounds continue at a feverish pace.

“We still haven’t been able to find the exact location of the burial cave,” she said. “But it’s there.”

