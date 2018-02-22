Vanilla Ice Spotted in Kalispell

1:27 a.m. A Kalispell man called the cops to report problems with his ex-girlfriend named “Delta Dawn.”

9:05 a.m. A Swedish man said someone stole his credit card.

11:37 a.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 with her brand new cell phone.

11:41 a.m. A dog was disturbing the peace on Rocky Meadows Trail.

1:47 p.m. A Lakeside woman called police because someone broke into her safe.

2:35 p.m. A Kalispell dog was accused of plotting to murder local chickens.

5:18 p.m. A Kalispell man found a dog named “Vanilla Ice.”

5:27 p.m. A couple visitors from Oregon were sleeping in their car.

5:48 p.m. A Kalispell man pocket-dialed 911. When dispatch called back to make sure everything was OK, the man said it was and that he was about to start an epic tennis match.

6:06 p.m. A Kalispell woman complained about dogs that always poop in her lawn.

6:15 p.m. A small puppy was found in Kalispell.

8:57 p.m. A Kalispell man called police to let them know that if they got any noise complaints from his address that everything was cool.

10 p.m. A Kalispell man said he saw some “tweekers” with “dope” down at the local casino. He had no doubt that they were “tweeking.”

11:23 p.m. A Kalispell woman reported seeing a lot of people coming and going from her neighbor’s house. She thought it was pretty weird to have that many guests.

