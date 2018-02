The body of a missing 26-year-old man has been found near the Se̓liš Ksanka Ql̓ispe̓ Dam in Polson.

Kyle Butterhof’s body was discovered on Tuesday afternoon on the cliffs below the dam observation deck, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell. The body has been taken to Missoula for an autopsy. Foul play is not suspected.

Two Bear Air and Lake County Search and Rescue aided in the search for the man who was first reported missing over the weekend.

