12:04 a.m. A Lakeside resident woke up to find a drunk guy running around on his porch.

2:35 a.m. Someone tried to break into a Somers bar for one more pint.

6:15 a.m. A hitchhiker said some nice people in a van picked him up early that morning, but things quickly went south when the nice people in the van pulled a gun on the hitchhiker and demanded his wallet. The hitchhiker bailed out of the vehicle and hightailed it. He didn’t have much identifying information about the people who picked him up or their vehicle other than it had “a nice backseat.”

10:14 a.m. A Kalispell couple kicked off their day by screaming at each other and disrupting the peace.

10:43 a.m. Skiers and loggers were speeding up and down Blacktail Mountain Road, much to the dismay of local residents.

12:59 p.m. A Columbia Falls resident called 911 to complain that someone picked up their trash.

1:06 p.m. A Kalispell kid called 911 when he was supposed to call Nana.

3:20 p.m. A drunk guy was cruising around Kalispell.

4:27 p.m. Five horses, a cow and a pig were all hungry in Columbia Falls.

5:12 p.m. A Martin City woman called 911 because her Facebook told her “your life is in danger.”

5:43 p.m. A Kalispell woman called 911 because she thought there was a burglar in her house and her two dogs weren’t doing anything about it. Turns out there was no burglar.

8:51 p.m. A Kalispell man called 911 because there was a “large crate” in the middle of the highway. Upon further investigation, law enforcement learned that the crate contained a brand new bathtub. Law enforcement was able to track down the tub’s owner, who promised to come back and bring it home.

10:53 p.m. A machete fight was prevented in Kalispell.

11:06 p.m. There were some shady characters on Shady Lane.

